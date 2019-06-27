Fuller named to University of Alabama dean's list

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Jeremiah Fuller of Fallbrook was named to the University of Alabama dean’s list for spring 2019.

A total of 11,406 students enrolled during the 2019 spring term at the university were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0.

The University of Alabama dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

The University of Alabama, the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education.

Submitted by University of Alabama.