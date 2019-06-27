Holy Spirit Healing Ministry now has a Facebook page

Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

FALLBROOK – The Holy Spirit Healing Ministry announced it has a Facebook page. It is listed under groups as “Holy Spirit Healing Ministries.”

On the new Facebook page, visitors will find a video that gives them a tour of the ministry and an idea of what to expect. In other posts, they will find some information with Bible verses on combating things like depression and fear.

The Holy Spirit Healing Ministry is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 300 N. Brandon St., Suite 22, in Old Town Fallbrook. It will be closed on the Fourth of July weekend.

The group offers individual private prayer, the opportunity to ask questions and receive a blessing, free of cost. It is a division of the Unforgotten Faces Charity and a nondenominational organization of trained Christians called to assist churches by providing prayer for those in need.

For more information, call Maureen at (760) 521-5617.

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

