Joseph Michael Siva died June 16, 2019, passing into the spirit world. He was born Jan. 30, 1963, the youngest of six children of JoAnn and Harold Siva of Fallbrook.

He lived his first half of his life in Fallbrook, dominating in anything he did. He played tennis, baseball and basketball was his main sport. He was known to cross half court and launch the deep 3, although that was before there was a 3-point line and may be the only man that you ever knew that could throw a horseshoe overhand for a ringer or two.

He is loved by many people. Growing up in Fallbrook, he touched many lives in the most positive way he could. Dec. 13, 1987, was the day his journey began with the love of his life, Jeanine Siva. From concerts to ballgames to just being together, they were inseparable. Joe and Jeanine’s first son, Jakee Joseph Siva, was born July 5, 1990. Four years later, Nov. 11, 1994, their second son, James Michael Siva, was born. Joe also raised a stepson, Kevin Mitchell Ostgaard, born Feb. 7, 1986.

Working at Fallbrook’s Major Market for 15 years, Joe earned the position of produce manager. Being a tribal member of the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, Joe moved his family to the Rincon Indian Reservation in 1994. Three years later, Aug. 2, 1997, Joe married Jeanine in Bonsall.

He spent the next half of his life raising his family with love, pride and true integrity. When he wasn’t working, Joe dedicated his time to coaching and watching his boys play baseball and basketball. He was there for anybody who needed help, whether it was kind words or a place to stay. Joe was a rocker, through and through, who loved his music.

At age 25, he started playing guitar. After 21 years of teaching himself and playing, he made a CD with his band Tribal Edge. The Joe Siva Band consisted of his beloved wife Jeanine on vocals, Joe and his brother, Harold Siva Jr., both shredding guitar, his friend/brother Mike Shaw on drums and friend Jason Wolfe on bass.

Joe took pride in being a hardworking and loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, godfather and friend. After he stopped working at Major Market, he worked hard for his tribe for the rest of his days.

Joe was blessed with his first grandchild, Iris Haze Siva, April 29, 2018. He is survived by his wife Jeanine; sons Jakee, James, Kevin; grandchildren Iris, Evan; mother Jo Ann; brothers Harold Jr., Gerald, Greg; sisters Annemarie, Natalia; nephews Travis, Tyler, Andrew, Josh, Cole; nieces Natasha, Danell, Breanna, Melanie, Hanna; Godchildren Andrew, London Jazz; great-nieces; great-nephews and his music.

There are no words to describe this sudden and unexpected loss of such a dignified, proud, loving, beautiful Indian man whose depth and love for life and family knew no bounds.

Services are to be held Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Church on the Rincon Indian Reservation, in Valley Center on Mazzetti Lane. Burial to follow at the Rincon Cemetery. Joe’s spirit will live on forever.

“Let it flow, right from your heart, straight from your soul, let it go!” – Joe Siva.

Please sign the guest book at Berry-BellandHall.com