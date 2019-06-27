Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

LeRoy Cecil Barton

 
Last updated 7/1/2019 at 12:51pm

On June 8, LeRoy Cecil Barton died at age 90. Lee Barton is survived by his wife of 69 years, Donna Ruth Barton; daughters, Laurie Barton and Kristen Barton Krohnfeldt, and sons David and Michael Barton.

Lee, like his father W.H. Barton, successfully owned and operated Chevrolet dealerships. He later retired to a quiet life in Fallbrook where he enjoyed playing golf with his friends and family at San Luis Rey Downs.

Above all else, Lee was a devoted family man. He loved his family and always put their needs ahead of his own. Parents often comment they would give their lives to protect their children. Lee Barton didn’t say it, he did it.

Rest in peace, Lion of the Barton family.

 
