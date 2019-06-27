Local students graduate from USD

Last updated 7/2/2019 at 5:59am

SAN DIEGO – Alexi Eich, Erin Kendrick and Lauren Prahm of Fallbrook graduated from the University of San Diego, May 26.

Eich earned a bachelor’s degree in international business and finance, and Prahm earned a bachelor’s degree in behavioral neuroscience.

Kendrick earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Shiley-Marcos School of Engineering and graduated magna cum laude.

Submitted by University of San Diego.