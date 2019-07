Madeleine M. Schreiner passed away June 17, 2019 at her home in Fallbrook. She was born August 25, 1919 in Great Falls, Montana.

Services will be held Friday, June 28 at Saint Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 450 South Stage Coach Lane, with the Rosary at 10:30 a.m., Mass at 11 a.m., and Interment at 12:30 p.m., at Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery, 1010 Hillcrest Lane, A reception will be at Saint Peter's hall immediately following interment.

Friends are invited to celebrate Madeleine's life with her family.