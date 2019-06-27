Madison Wright graduates from Simpson University
REDDING – Madison Wright of Fallbrook graduated from Simpson University in April 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Wright was also named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.
Wright was one of about 100 traditional undergraduates who received their diplomas during a spring commencement ceremony on campus.
