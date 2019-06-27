Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Madison Wright graduates from Simpson University

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/2/2019 at 6:02am



REDDING – Madison Wright of Fallbrook graduated from Simpson University in April 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Wright was also named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.

Wright was one of about 100 traditional undergraduates who received their diplomas during a spring commencement ceremony on campus.

Submitted by Simpson University.





 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/02/2019 18:16