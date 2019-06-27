Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

North County Aviculturists to hold annual auction

 
VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, presents their third annual auction of scarlet chested parakeets, Lady Gouldian finches, cockatiels, Indian ringneck parakeets and much more at the Vista Masonic Center, 761 Eucalyptus Ave., in Vista, July 6 at 5:30 p.m.

Bidding is open to the public. Attendees are invited to come early enough to register and get a number assigned. Attendees must not bid on anything that they cannot pay for the night of the auction. No exceptions.

The evening will feature a potluck so attendees should bring a dish that can feed 8 to 10 people. Main dishes appreciated more than desserts. A rotisserie chicken or pizza goes farther than cupcakes.

For more information, go to http://www.ncabirdclub.com.

Submitted by North County Aviculturists.

 
