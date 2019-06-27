Handling anxiety with natural healing

Randall Wegener

Special to Village News

Most people have experienced some level of anxiety at some point in their lives. For some people, it is a short-term sensation, a feeling of being uncomfortable all over or an uneasiness in their abdomen that is usually due to a stressful event, such as getting pulled over for speeding or a thought such as did they remember to pay the bills.

For others, anxiety is a daily challenge to overcome. It can control all aspects of a person’s life. At an extreme level, anxiety can lead to panic attacks which can be a state of complete overwhelming fear.

In Chinese medicine, there is no direct translation for anxiety. It is sometimes associated with the emotion of fear. Unresolved or repressed fear can block the free flow of qi or energy in the body. This blocked qi can generate heat which rises up and irritates the shen or spirit and mind of a person. This irritation can cause a person to react differently in situations then they normally would, such as avoiding social situations, jumpiness or over-reactive.

Anxiety also has several physical symptoms, such as mental restlessness, cold and clammy hands and feet, muscle tension, shortness of breath or tight chest sensation, nausea, indigestion, loose bowels and sweating. All these symptoms can vary in degree from mild to severe.

Treatment with Chinese medicine includes acupuncture, Chinese herbs along with dietary and life perspective suggestions. Acupuncture is the use of thin needles placed at specific acupuncture points around the body to balance a person’s qi, clear heat and calm their mind. Chinese herbs are often used to continue balancing on a daily basis.

Dietary modification can be less spicy, sugar-based and greasy foods. Reduce or remove alcohol and caffeine. Add more water, fruits especially blueberries and pears, vegetables such as avocado and salmon. These foods help clear heat in the body and help the body stay in balance and the minds to stay calm. Life perspectives may include the teaching of meditation and guidance to retrain our thought patterns to be more positive and healthy.

There are easy natural methods of treatment for anxiety symptoms. One example is learning to use their breath. When someone first senses the symptoms or if they are preparing for a stressful event, remember to breathe.

Take time to take a long slow to inhale and long slow exhale using their diaphragm. When inhaling, the abdomen distends, and upon exhale the abdomen contracts back inward. Try taking at least three inhales and exhales. Next, they can re-evaluate the stressor that they were experiencing. They may notice that the stress may have less impact on how they feel. Another example is going for a walk or exercise, which can help move the blocked qi.

If someone feels they may be suffering from anxiety make sure to consult with a medical health care provider. It is also important to have a good support team to talk to for help. It is important to learn to communicate and share their experience of life in a heartfelt way with others.

For questions regarding this article or information on acupuncture, contact Randall Wegener, L. Ac., Dipl. Ac., MSTOM, H.A.P.M. at Healing Oak Acupuncture Clinic (760) 451-2188 or email at healingoakacupuncture@gmail.com.