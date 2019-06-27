Four E. Coli cases linked to San Diego County Fair, one child dies from complications

The San Diego County Fair has closed the livestock area after officials determined that several children came in contact with the E. Coli bacteria and one of the children, aged 2, has died from complications from the illness.

DEL MAR - The County of San Diego Health and Human Services reported late Friday, June 28 that a two-year-old has died from complications related to the Escherichia coli bacteria, or E. Coli, that they have linked to the San Diego County Fair.

"Our sympathies go out to the family of the child that died from this illness," said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H. County public health officer. "While most people recover from this illness without complications, 5 to 10 percent of people diagnosed with STEC develop the life-threatening kidney infection."

The San Diego County Fair released a post, with a link to the press release from the county.

"We are heartbroken and are working directly with County officials to ensure public safety," the post read.

The county reported that three other children - ages 2 to 13 years old - also became ill but were not hospitalized. The agency said all the children infected had visited the fair between June 8-15 and exhibited symptoms from June 10-16.

Officials said they re-inspected the food facilities at the fair that were reportedly visited by the children, but found no link to the bacteria.

"The source of the E. Coli bacteria is under investigation, but all children had a report of visiting the animal areas or the petting zoo, or had other animal contact at the San Diego Fair," the county press release said.

In response, officials closed access to all animal areas to the public. The last day of the fair is Thursday, July 4.

San Diego County Fair CEO Tim Fennell said he was heartbroken over the boy's death.

"We are devastated by this news,'' he said. "But we are moving forward and taking any precaution, the fair will continue until the Fourth of July.''

Fennell said that with animals at an event like a county fair, there is always "potential inherent risk.''

"Animals do relieve themselves; E. coli is in the feces,'' Fennell said. "Small children, unfortunately, can step in it, walk in it, and

unfortunately, they don't always wash their hands. I'm not suggesting that is the case here, but it is a possibility.''

Hand-washing stations are located throughout the fair, particularly in the livestock areas. Fennell said it was the first such occurrence he knew of at the fair.

"The fair is open, it's safe and secure, and we would like people to come out,'' he added.

Most people with an E. coli infection start feeling sick three to four days after eating or drinking something containing the bacteria. But illnesses can start between one to 10 days after exposure. Symptoms can include severe stomach cramps, watery or bloody diarrhea and vomiting.

Symptoms can occur with or without a fever.

People are encouraged to contact their doctor if they have experienced these symptoms on or after June 8, especially if they have had diarrhea for more than three days or diarrhea accompanied with a fever higher than 102 degrees or blood in the stool or so much vomiting that they cannot keep liquids down.

Health officials advise that you always wash your hands after contact with animals.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Jeff Pack can be reached by email at jpack@reedermedia.com.