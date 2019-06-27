How to prevent mail theft at home and at the post office

Theft from mailboxes has become more of an issue in Fallbrook recently, and it’s not limited to the personal mailboxes in front of homes.

Steven Hegg, a Fallbrook resident, dropped off two envelopes with checks in them in the blue drive-up mailboxes in front of the Fallbrook post office, April 10. One of the checks was supposed to go to the IRS, the other to a local vendor. After noticing the checks hadn’t been cashed, he contacted the local vendor and found out they had never received the check. He was able to stop that check, but the check to the IRS was cashed. He thought nothing of it, assuming that the IRS had received his check.

They did not, and about 30 days later, Hegg received a letter from the IRS saying that he had never paid his taxes.

After checking with the bank, Hegg realized that while the check was cashed, it wasn’t to the IRS.

“It had been washed, or whatever they call it, and some guy’s name was on it, and he cashed it,” Hegg said.

He took the issue to his bank, the post office and the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

“The sheriff’s deputy told me that it’s been an issue for a little while here in Fallbrook,” Hegg said.

Hegg doesn’t know exactly what happened but said that the Sheriff’s Department told him that the post office would handle the investigation.

“It had to have disappeared between six in the morning and 12 when they pick up the mail,” Hegg said.

In the future, Hegg said he will be doing a few key things differently to prevent this from happening again.

“I just wrote out IRS, which I’ve done for years, but from now on it will be completely across the page, and I will no longer be depositing in the mailboxes outside of the post office. I’ll just walk it in,” Hegg said. “If you’re going to mail something at the post office, walk it up to the slots at the building. I wouldn’t put it in the drive-thru thing. It’s a lesson learned, believe me.”

The sheriff’s department has also shared some tips and tricks to prevent mail theft.

When dropping off mail in the blue collection boxes at the post office, like the ones in the drive-thru area, make sure to read the pick up schedule. Make sure not to leave the mail in the collection box after the last time of pick up and try to deposit mail as close to the pick up times as possible. Residents should also report any sticky substance on a collection box to the post office or call their hotline at (877) 876-2455.

To prevent mail theft from a personal mailbox, make sure to retrieve the mail as soon as possible. If someone knows they’re going out of town, arrange for the post office to hold the mail.

Residents may also want to consider switching to a security mailbox that is more difficult to break into and setting up motion chimes that can let them know when activity is occurring at the mailbox.

Chimes and cameras can allow residents to retrieve mail as soon as possible or let them know if anyone is tampering with the mailbox. Cameras can also provide recordings if someone does steal the mail, which makes it possible to catch thieves in the act. Positioning the mailbox in a visible and well-lit area may also reduce the chances of mail theft.

The sheriff’s department also recommends that residents reduce the amount of mail they receive that contains checks or any other financial or identity information. Consider switching to email for anything that relates to financial or identity information.

If someone notices any suspicious activity near a blue collection box or any mailbox, make sure to report it to the sheriff’s department. Call 911 if there’s an emergency or suspected crime in progress or call the sheriff’s non-emergency line at (760) 728-1113.