Mary Fay Pendleton School honored by congressman

 
Last updated 7/1/2019 at 12:29pm

Taking part in the Congressional Record Certificate presentation are, from left, Siegrid Stillman, Fallbrook Union Elementary School District governing board president; Francine Busby, district director for U.S. Congressman Mike Levin, and Brian Frost, principal of Mary Fay Pendleton School.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union Elementary School District welcomed Francine Busby, district director for U.S. Congressman Mike Levin, CA-49, who presented a Congressional Record Certificate honoring district and school site leaders from Mary Fay Pendleton Elementary School.

Busby presented the certificate to the FUESD governing board members as part of the June 17 board meeting. District leadership and governing board members, including board president Siegrid Stillman, met recently with Levin as part of an ongoing effort to advocate for continued Impact Aid funding.

Impact Aid dollars directly benefit military connected schools and districts across the United States. Busby mentioned during her presentation that Levin read into the Congressional Record letters and cards written by military connected students attending Mary Fay Pendleton School thanking elected officials for continuing to fund Impact Aid for schools located on military installations.

Mary Fay Pendleton School is a K-8 school located aboard U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, one of eight schools within FUESD.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.

 
