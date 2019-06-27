National Charity League, San Luis Rey chapter hosts awards and senior recognition

FALLBROOK – National Charity League Inc., San Luis Rey chapter, hosted its annual "Awards and Senior Recognition" at the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens. NCL is a mother-daughter philanthropic organization that provides hands-on volunteer service in the community. The event included dinner, an awards presentation, a fashion show and dancing.

The evening began with award chairpersons Brenda Haughey and Katie Draves congratulating the members for their time volunteering in the community. This year, National Charity League San Luis Rey chapter donated 2,972.5 philanthropic hours. The Senior Service Award for the highest number of cumulative hours was presented to Katie Kehl. The Merci Award for the most philanthropic hours for this year was given to Cheyenne Laurance. The NCL Spirit award was presented to Adriana Little. The Ann Daniel Award for the Provisional member earning the most philanthropic hours was given to Melinda Collier. The Donna Domanski Award, given to the Patroness earning the most philanthropic hours, was presented to Kristi Kehl. The Mary Bell Award given to the Ticktocker with the highest on-site hours was Lucy Powell.

The theme for the evening was "Destinations." Each table was decorated with flowers and other travel inspired items according to a future destination for the 14 graduating Senior Ticktockers. Each table also had blue napkins and bows to coordinate with the Senior Ticktockers Modelette show. Modelette consultant Git Boddaert advised the girls on dress, posture, etiquette, and expectations for professional attire and behavior in the business world. Their Modelette show consisted of three destination themed outfits: "Out Of The Blue," a semi-formal blue dress; "Mapping Out Our Future," an outfit according to their plans for next year; and "Adventures Abroad," an outfit based on their personal destination.

Senior Recognition chair Heather Brown and Honorary Mistress of Ceremonies Carolyn Prahm presented the Senior Ticktockers as the culminating event for NCL members who have volunteered with their mothers for six years. This portion of the evening is sometimes referred to as "Senior Presents." The Senior Ticktockers were presented in formal white dresses to the membership and guests. They completed the evening by sharing their most treasured memories in a video presentation and dancing. For more information about National Charity League, please visit https://www.nationalcharityleague.org/

Submitted by National Charity League Inc., San Luis Rey chapter.