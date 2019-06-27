SDG&E offers level pay program

SAN DIEGO – With summer just around the corner, San Diego Gas and Electric is encouraging customers to enroll in a Level Pay program that will help them avoid spikes in their energy bills and provide them with more predictable payment amounts throughout the summer and beyond.

The Level Pay program is available to all SDG&E residential and small business customers, except Net Energy Metering customers. NEM customers include those who have solar or wind systems; these customers have the option to make one lump sum payment once every 12 months after a true-up of their energy use and generation.

For those customers enrolled in Level Pay, their monthly bill is based on the average dollar amount of their previous 12 months’ bills. Even if their energy usage goes up or down, Level Pay customers will pay the same amount each month for the first three months. Adjustments are made to the monthly payment amount every three months based on actual energy use.

“We want our customers to enjoy summer without having to worry about unpredictable bill spikes due to heat waves,” Scott Crider, SDG&E’s vice president of customer services, said. “Enrolling in Level Pay is a great option and will give our customers a more predictable bill throughout the year.”

Customers can enroll for Level Pay and watch a brief video explaining the program at http://www.SDGE.com/LPP. Additional bill assistance programs for customers who meet income or other criteria are also available, with savings of up to 30 percent per month.

Customers who do see a spike in their bills during the summer as a result of their cooling system are also encouraged to look at new technology to help them reduce their energy cost. For example, new smart thermostats can be paired with smartphones, so customers can turn on their air conditioning remotely to precool their home while they are at work or school. By doing this, the house cools down at a slower pace, during off-peak, lower cost hours; the AC doesn't have to work as hard – and uses less electricity.

Additionally, customers can learn more about how their home uses energy and view usage by month by logging onto the SDG&E My Account portal to view their energy data and set up a bill alerts for their homes and businesses. Summer electricity prices are in effect from June 1 to Oct. 31.

