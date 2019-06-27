Fallbrook is blessed

I live in one of the charming little areas of Fallbrook.

Early one wet morning, I walked down our long driveway to the gate to collect the San Diego newspaper, which is delivered outside the entrance gate quite early.

The paper had been left outside the gate, which is kept closed at all times and needs an opener, which I used. I picked up the paper, came back inside, closed the gate and returned to the house to find that my house key would not open the door, leaving me stranded outside my house.

I have a Life Alert alarm button, which I wear on a string around my neck. I thought if I pressed the button they would call me. I heard the phone ringing from outside. I kept pressing the button knowing that the good people from Life Alert were there and would send the Fire Brigade Fire Department.

I am 86 years old and need much help. Recently, I had installed a Knox Box to bring help at all times. And, sure enough, the Fire Brigade arrived quickly and were able to provide the help needed. I asked if they would allow me to give a little thanks to the Lord, which they accepted.

Thank you, Lord, thank you to the Fallbrook Fire Brigade and thank you to the good people of Life Alert.

Jennifer Huggel