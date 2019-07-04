Camera club to view photographs of Scandinavian birds

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Camera Club will be hosting noted San Diego photographer Neil Solomon who will present a slide program on “The Birds of Iceland and Norway” at 7 p.m., Monday, July 15, at Silvergate Retirement Center, 420 Elbrook, in Fallbrook.

Solomon has won many awards for his photos of many varieties of colorful birds.

The Fallbrook Camera Club meets twice monthly, once for a competition and once for a program. Visitors are welcome. For more information, contact Club President Mike Reardon at (760) 451-6484.

Submitted by Fallbrook Camera Club.