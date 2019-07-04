Filing period to open for property tax assessment appeals

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County residents and businesses who disagree with their property tax assessments for the 2019-2020 fiscal year may file an application to appeal the value between July 2 and Dec. 2, Clerk of the County Assessment Appeals Boards Andrew Potter announced June 26. The fiscal year runs from July 1, through June 30, 2020.

Applications and information booklets are available on the county’s website at http://www.sandiegocounty.gov/cob/aab. Residents may also pick them up and speak with staff at the clerk of the board’s office in the County Administration Center, 1600 Pacific Highway, Lower Level Bayside Room, in San Diego.

Those filing an appeal will need to provide their parcel or tax bill number, property address and must also state their opinion of the property’s market value. Applications must be received by the clerk of the board of supervisors office no later than 5 p.m., Dec. 2, or be postmarked by midnight of Dec. 2.

Applications and forms can be mailed to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, Assessment Appeals, 1600 Pacific Highway, Room 402, San Diego, CA 92101-2471. Watch a video on the assessment appeals process to get more details and helpful tips: http://www.youtu.be/kL9KP6bZYwY.

Submitted by San Diego County.