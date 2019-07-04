Program includes tips on using precut fabric

FALLBROOK – Lyn Brown will be the guest speaker at the July 11 meeting of the Fallbrook Quilt Guild. Brown, who is from Orange County, is a long time quilting instructor via the community college, Craftsy, as well as many guilds. She will share her presentation called Paradise Precuts.

Through material examples, Brown will share many tips, tricks, and techniques for using those jelly rolls, charm packs, layer cakes and fat quarters of precut fabric.

Her workshop, held on the following Saturday, July 13, is a lovely star project called Floating Stars. Meetings are held at the Fallbrook Community Center starting at 6:30 p.m. and workshops are held on the following Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at FPUD.

For more information, visit http://fallbrookquiltguild.com/.

Submitted by Fallbrook Quilt Guild.