Use these considerations when looking at homes for sale

ESCONDIDO – If someone is looking at homes or considering buying a home, there are a few important considerations to keep in mind when viewing homes. Of course, looking at homes is, without a doubt, the most exciting part of the home buying process.

And it always helps to have a guide to navigating not only the home buying process but also the purchase process as well. But, when a home buyer goes out to look at homes, they’ll want to keep a few things in mind.

First, look at the space and location only. When a buyer walks into a potential home, they should always pay attention to space and location. Do they like the room configuration? Will the floor plan work? Is the proximity to the schools, freeway and shops something that is going to fit in with their lifestyle? Don’t worry about the stain on the carpet or the nick in the wall – those things can be addressed down the road in negotiations or after the sale. The most important consideration is whether space and location will work well.

Consider the purchasing power. It’s not uncommon to gush at homes that are a bit out of reach. Perhaps the home has an awesome pool or a peek ocean view. Nevertheless, if a buyer is obtaining a loan, then the lender has probably said what the limits of their purchasing power is. Looking at homes that are not within that budget may, unfortunately, be a waste of time.

Get data on the current real estate market. Ask the agent to provide information and data on the current real estate market. For example, before writing an offer know the average market time of homes at that price point in the area. Know whether most well-maintained homes are selling for top dollar or whether it might be wise to write a slightly lower offer. A well-maintained and well-priced home in this active market will often sell within the first week after receiving multiple offers. Knowing the data about the market will help the buyer get an accepted offer quickly.

This article post first appeared on Broadpoint Properties’ website, https://servingsandiegocounty.com.

