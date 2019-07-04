American Heart Association Award recognizes Temecula Valley Hospital's commitment to quality stroke care

The stroke team from Temecula Valley Hospital, Dr. Branko Huisa, registered nurse Olena Bueno and Dr. Hamed Farid, receive the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award with Target Stroke Elite Plus.

TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Hospital has received the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award with Target Stroke Elite Plus. The award recognizes the hospital's commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

Temecula Valley Hospital earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.

"Temecula Valley Hospital is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients by implementing the American Heart Association's Get With The Guidelines-Stroke initiative," Darlene Wetton, CEO of Temecula Valley Hospital, said. "The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes."

"We are pleased to recognize Temecula Valley Hospital for their commitment to stroke care," Dr. Lee H. Schwamm, national chairperson of the quality oversight committee and executive vice chair of neurology, director of acute stroke services at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, said. "Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates." For more information on Get With The Guidelines, visit heart.org.

According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.

Temecula Valley Hospital brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient-centered and family sensitive care to area residents. The hospital features 140 private patient rooms; emergency care featuring ER Reserve; advanced cardiac and stroke care; orthopedics and general and surgical specialties. Temecula Valley Hospital is nationally recognized for patient safety by The Leapfrog Group, with a 2017 Top Hospital Award and six consecutive "A" grades for patient safety in spring 2019, fall 2018, spring 2018, fall 2017, spring 2017 and fall 2016.

The hospital also recently received two 2019 Women's Choice Award Achievements; One of America's Best Hospitals for Patient Safety and One of America's Best Stroke Centers, the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus with Target Stroke Elite Plus Quality Achievement Award, The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for Certification for hip and knee replacement, 5 Star Medicare Hospital Compare Rating, the American College of Cardiology Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI and Resuscitation Accreditation, the honor of the Inland Empire's Top Workplaces 2017 and 2018, has been designated an Aetna Institute of Quality Cardiac Care Facility for comprehensive heart and vascular treatment, including cardiac medical intervention, cardiac rhythm programs and cardiac surgery. For more information, visit http://www.temeculavalleyhospital.com.

