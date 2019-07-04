County to improve access to behavioral health services

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted June 25, to increase access to behavioral health services in North County with plans for additional investments across the region.

The vote allowed the county Health and Human Services Agency to increase an existing contract with Palomar Health to enhance hospital-based, crisis stabilization services. It also directed county staff to explore the feasibility of investing in additional inpatient psychiatric care facilities in North County hospital districts.

“Today, the board is taking critical steps to improve the region’s behavioral health...