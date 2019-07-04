Five E. Coli cases linked to San Diego County Fair, one child dies from complications

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services reported late Friday, June 28, that a 2-year-old has died from complications related to the Escherichia coli bacteria, or E. Coli, that they have linked to the San Diego County Fair.

On Tuesday, July 2, the county announced a new, confirmed case of Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) that may be related to animals at the San Diego County Fair has been reported.

The new case is a 6-year-old boy who attended animal displays at the fair on June 22 and started exhibiting symptoms June 26. He was not hospitalized and is now recovering, the age...