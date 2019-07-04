Woman of Wellness to discuss Type 2 diabetes, July 11

FALLBROOK – Due to the Fourth of July holiday, Woman of Wellness will take place Thursday, July 11, and will feature family nurse practitioner Gabriella Carenza of Graybill Medical Group presenting “Living with Type 2 Diabetes” in the community room at 1636 E. Mission Road in Fallbrook.

Carenza has long served the community and has 21 years of experience specializing in diabetes and women’s health. She will teach attendees more about the “carb counting diet” to improve sugar control in the body and better plan meals and help attendees learn how to prevent or delay diabetes and its complications.

Fallbrook Regional Health District invites men and women to attend Woman of Wellness each first Thursday of the month. A social time begins at 6 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6:30 p.m. The free event offers light refreshments and door prizes. Donations of non-perishable food items are collected for the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

Submitted by Fallbrook Regional Health District.