127 West Social House provides Fallbrook diners with excellent restaurant experience

With remarkable food, service and stories rooted in Fallbrook, 127 West Social House has become more than a notable restaurant; it's a Fallbrook experience.

According to owner Faro Trupiano, the building dates back to the 1880s and was home to a few restaurants before 127 West. Trupiano was confident that this history, as well as his history with the town, would help provide him with the support he needed in his new endeavor.

"This was so much outside of my comfort zone," Trupiano said. "For my whole restaurant career I had only known Italian restaurants and Italian food, so to do somethi...