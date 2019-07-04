Carolyn Koole named 2019 Alumnus of the Year at Cornerstone University

Carolyn Koole of Fallbrook displays her 2019 Alumnus of the Year award from Cornerstone University.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Carolyn Koole of Fallbrook was honored by Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, as the university's Professional and Graduate Studies' 2019 Alumnus of the Year, May 11.

Cornerstone University annually recognizes outstanding alumni who have achieved success in their personal and professional lives and who have distinguished themselves through service to the university.

Koole is the executive director of the Fallbrook Pregnancy Resource Center. The center recently moved into their remodeled office building on Hawthorne Street in downtown Fallbrook.

