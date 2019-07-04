Chamber announced July events
Last updated 7/4/2019 at 9:21pm
FALLBROOK â€“ The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will be holding the following events in July.
July 11 â€“ 8 a.m. â€“ SunUpper at Hair Lounge
July 12 â€“ 5:30-8:30 p.m. â€“ Wine & A Bite Art Walk, downtown Fallbrook
July 17 â€“ 5:30 p.m. â€“ SunDowner at Fallbrook VFW Post 1924
July 26 â€“ noon â€“ Lunch Mob at Thai Thai
July 31 â€“ 4:30-7:30 p.m. â€“ Wine Down Wednesday at Beach House Winery
Call the chamber for more details on any of these events, (760) 728-5845....
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)