Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Chamber announced July events

 
Last updated 7/4/2019 at 9:21pm



FALLBROOK â€“ The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will be holding the following events in July.

July 11 â€“ 8 a.m. â€“ SunUpper at Hair Lounge

July 12 â€“ 5:30-8:30 p.m. â€“ Wine & A Bite Art Walk, downtown Fallbrook

July 17 â€“ 5:30 p.m. â€“ SunDowner at Fallbrook VFW Post 1924

July 26 â€“ noon â€“ Lunch Mob at Thai Thai

July 31 â€“ 4:30-7:30 p.m. â€“ Wine Down Wednesday at Beach House Winery

Call the chamber for more details on any of these events, (760) 728-5845.

