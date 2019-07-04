Chamber announced July events

FALLBROOK â€“ The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will be holding the following events in July.

July 11 â€“ 8 a.m. â€“ SunUpper at Hair Lounge

July 12 â€“ 5:30-8:30 p.m. â€“ Wine & A Bite Art Walk, downtown Fallbrook

July 17 â€“ 5:30 p.m. â€“ SunDowner at Fallbrook VFW Post 1924

July 26 â€“ noon â€“ Lunch Mob at Thai Thai

July 31 â€“ 4:30-7:30 p.m. â€“ Wine Down Wednesday at Beach House Winery

Call the chamber for more details on any of these events, (760) 728-5845.

