DAR and Fallbrook STEM Academy donate to conservation project

Sarah Schiller, Daughters of the American Revolution, Monserate chapter, schools chairman; Nikia Abarca, San Diego Safari Park representative; Jana Holmer, DAR conservation chairman, and Dee Jarvis, Fallbrook STEM Academy project coordinator, pose in front of the San Diego Safari Park.

FALLBROOK – The Monserate Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution chose a conservation project this year that was close to the hearts of many members, they said. They chose the elephants at the San Diego Safari Park as their project and began raising money for these endangered animals.

Two baby elephants were born at the Safari Park, a male named Zuli and a female named Kaia, and they were the motivation needed to achieve their goal of $1,000....