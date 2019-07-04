DAR and Fallbrook STEM Academy donate to conservation project
Last updated 7/4/2019 at 9:49pm
FALLBROOK – The Monserate Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution chose a conservation project this year that was close to the hearts of many members, they said. They chose the elephants at the San Diego Safari Park as their project and began raising money for these endangered animals.
Two baby elephants were born at the Safari Park, a male named Zuli and a female named Kaia, and they were the motivation needed to achieve their goal of $1,000....
