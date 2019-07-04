Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Garza-Gonzalez eager to put Fallbrook High back on the map

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/4/2019 at 10:07pm

New Fallbrook Union High School District Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez started her first day on the job Monday, July 1.

Even before Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez was hired to be Fallbrook Union High School District's new superintendent, she said she had already dreamed of moving to the area. In fact, she and her husband even bought a plot of land on which to build their dream home.

"Many, many years ago, we actually purchased land by the little Ross Lake area to build a home," Garza-Gonzalez said, during a sit-down interview with the Village News last week. "So, in our minds, my husband and I have always thought, 'okay, Fallbrook, Fallbrook.'"

She and her husband would come out on weekends and water the groves, prese...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/05/2019 03:10