Garza-Gonzalez eager to put Fallbrook High back on the map

Even before Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez was hired to be Fallbrook Union High School District's new superintendent, she said she had already dreamed of moving to the area. In fact, she and her husband even bought a plot of land on which to build their dream home.

"Many, many years ago, we actually purchased land by the little Ross Lake area to build a home," Garza-Gonzalez said, during a sit-down interview with the Village News last week. "So, in our minds, my husband and I have always thought, 'okay, Fallbrook, Fallbrook.'"

She and her husband would come out on weekends and water the groves, prese...