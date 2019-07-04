Greater Fallbrook groups allocated TOT funds

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0, June 25, to approve the county’s 2019-2020 budget, which included the allocation of community enhancement funds from the county’s transient occupancy tax revenue. Thirteen Greater Fallbrook organizations will receive grants from the community enhancement program.

Supervisor Jim Desmond had a $1,135,080 community enhancement budget and made recommendations on how much of his budget would be given to each group requesting funds. The recommendations were ratified by the board of supervisors during the approval of the budget.

Although t...