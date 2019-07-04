Heat wave expected to last through weekend in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO - A heat wave is expected to send temperatures soaring well into the triple digits in the San Diego County deserts.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the San Diego County deserts that will be in effect from 10 a.m. today through 8 p.m. Monday.

High temperatures near the coast will be in the high 70s to low 80s today, while temperatures are expected to reach the high 80s today in the western valleys, forecasters said.

A high of around 113 degrees is expected today in Borrego Springs.

The scorching temperatures could cool a degree or two over the weekend, but high temperatures were expected to remain around the same before cooler weather arrives Tuesday, according to the NWS.

The weather service advised that those who work outdoors should avoid the midday sun, wear light, loose-fitting clothing and drink plenty of water.

Nighttime lows will be in the mid to high 80s today in the county deserts, meaning the minimal cooling at night could pose a health risk to those who don't have access to air conditioning because the body needs time to cool down from the day's heat, according to the NWS.

Avoid leaving senior citizens and kids at home without air conditioning, if possible. And never leave a child, senior or pet in a parked vehicle, even with windows cracked open, because interior temperatures can quickly turn lethal.