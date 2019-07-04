Holiday DUI arrests up this year in San Diego County, CHP says

SAN DIEGO - The California Highway Patrol arrested 46 drivers for drunken driving in San Diego County over the holiday, officials said on Friday, July 5.

While there were no fatalities on county freeways this year, the CHP said eight people were killed, three without seatbelts, in California during the 30-hour July Fourth holiday period. The CHP holiday reporting period began 6 p.m. Wednesday and ended 6 a.m. Friday.

The DUI arrests in the county this year increased over last year's July Fourth holiday period by 12. The CHP DUI arrests are only those made by CHP officers.

Statewide, two pedestrians were killed during the holiday period in the CHP's jurisdiction, according to a press release. There were no motorcycle deaths reported statewide.

This year there were 12 driving fatalities in California, as reported by all law enforcement agencies. Last year there were 17.

This year there were 589 DUI arrests throughout California.

Last year there were 389.