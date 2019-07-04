Jones hosts Town Hall in Bonsall

By Kathryn Adams Special to the Village News

A group of 60 people attend State Senator Brian W. Jones' North County Town Hall at the Bonsall Community Center, June 27.

State Senator Brian W. Jones, representing California's 38th Senate District, held a Nonprofit Expo followed by a Town Hall to meet with his constituents at the Bonsall Community Center, June 27.

Members of the public were invited to attend the event to meet Jones, ask questions and share their concerns. Attendees were also able to meet representatives from various local nonprofit organizations.

Following the Nonprofit Expo, Jones' staff member Collin McGlashen introduced Jones and a moment of silence was held for North County Fire Protection District's Stormy McInerny. Recently retired aft...