Man wounded in shooting at Pala Indian Reservation

PALA (CNS) - A fight between three people at a home on the grounds on the Pala Indian Reservation escalated on Tuesday, July 9 into a shooting that left one man wounded and another in jail, authorities reported.

The shooting in the 36000 block of Pala Temecula Road was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Medics took the victim, whose identity was not released, to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to sheriff's officials.

The suspected shooter, 18-year-old Dennis Trujillo, surrendered at the reservation later in the day along with the third person -- a 15-year-old -- who had been involved in the dispute, Deputy John Robledo said.

Trujillo was expected to be booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment. The juvenile was released to family members, Robledo said.

It was unclear what prompted the fight.