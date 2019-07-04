NCFPD approves resolution of intention for Community Facilities District

The North County Fire Protection District will be conducting an election on the formation of a Community Facilities District funded by a tax assessment on property within the NCFPD boundaries.

A 3-0 NCFPD board vote June 25, with Fred Luevano and John Van Doorn absent, approved a resolution of intention to form a Community Facilities District. If the voters approve the Community Facilities District, the fire protection district is expected to receive an additional $1,000,000 in revenue each year for 20 years.

“Very, very happy. It will go a long way towards our ability to deliver servic...