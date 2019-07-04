Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

NCFPD approves resolution of intention for Community Facilities District

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/4/2019 at 10:03pm



The North County Fire Protection District will be conducting an election on the formation of a Community Facilities District funded by a tax assessment on property within the NCFPD boundaries.

A 3-0 NCFPD board vote June 25, with Fred Luevano and John Van Doorn absent, approved a resolution of intention to form a Community Facilities District. If the voters approve the Community Facilities District, the fire protection district is expected to receive an additional $1,000,000 in revenue each year for 20 years.

“Very, very happy. It will go a long way towards our ability to deliver servic...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/05/2019 03:13