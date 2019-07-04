Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Union votes to authorize possible strike against grocery companies

 
Last updated 7/4/2019 at 9:23pm



SAN DIEGO – Unionized grocery workers in San Diego County and throughout Southern California raised the threat of the first grocery strike in the region in nearly 16 years by overwhelmingly voting to authorize a work stoppage unless a contract agreement can be reached, union officials announced on Wednesday, June 26.

Roughly 97% of the roughly 7,500 employees at Ralphs, Albertsons and Vons stores throughout the San Diego area who are represented by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 135 voted in favor of the authorization, the union announced.

Local 135 members voted Monday and Tues...



