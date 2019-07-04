Re: 'Affordable Care Act – revisit ad absurdum' [Village News Terrell Letter, 6/13/19]

Please stop comparing our military with socialized medicine. It's apples and oranges. If we ran the rest of government close to how we run our military we'd be a lot better off. I'd love to court martial a few of the nitwits in Sacramento.

If you look at why we spend so much on our health care you'd see the doctors and nurses make a lot more than their counterparts. Drugs are another huge cost. If so many needless tests didn't have to be performed to protect the doctors from these outrageous damage awards in lawsuits, maybe they could lower their huge malpractice insurance premiums.

It is a proven fact that if the damage awards were capped and the drug approval process were not held up for decades it would help lower the cost drastically. Doctors and nurses are leaving the industry because of what is happening in our healthcare system so that will leave us a shortage. We need to fix the private sector healthcare system that is the best in the world, not turn it over to a socialized government run system.

BYW... Due to a recent robust increase in tax revenue, (Thank You Mr. President Trump) the state has a $21 billion surplus.

The California Legislature has passed a $214.8 billion budget to include money to give taxpayer-funded health insurance to illegal immigrants.

With this kind of surplus why not refund a few of us tax payers instead! Once this money is spent they will raise taxes again to cover even more of their "free for all" programs.

If you give it away they will come! So with driver licenses, welfare, HUD Housing, food stamps, MediCal, etc. I guess that's why they call it Mexifornia!

Dianna Miller