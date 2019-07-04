Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-15 in Rancho Bernardo

 
Last updated 7/12/2019 at 12:56pm



SAN DIEGO - A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 15 in the Rancho Bernardo area on Friday, July 12.

The crash was reported around 4 a.m. on northbound Interstate 15 south of West Bernardo Drive, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation, including exactly how many vehicles struck the unidentified pedestrian, Bettencourt said.

The CHP issued a SigAlert around 4:35 a.m. shutting down all northbound lanes of the freeway south of West Bernardo Drive. The lanes were reopened around 9:10 a.m.


 
