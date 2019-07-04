Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce to hold annual Charity Golf Tournament

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual Charity Golf Tournament. This year’s event will be held Friday, Sept. 27, at Pala Mesa Resort on Old Highway 395 in Fallbrook.

All the fun starts midday, with check-in at 11 a.m. and shotgun start at 1 p.m. Tournament play is followed by a dinner with awards, a silent auction and an opportunity drawing. A portion of the proceeds benefits D’Vine Path, a local nonprofit and comprehensive program for adults with autism, developmental delays or learning disabilities that provides vocational and life skills in agriculture, hospitality and arts.

The putting contest will be coordinated by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library to benefit the Fallbrook Special Olympics nonprofit organization.

Several sponsorships are being offered, including the opportunity to sponsor a Wounded Warrior to play. All are welcome to attend the dinner and awards banquet for $40 per person. For more information regarding the tournament, to make a donation or sign up to play, contact the Fallbrook Chamber office at (760) 728-5845 or online at http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.