Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce to hold annual Charity Golf Tournament

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/8/2019 at 3:38pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual Charity Golf Tournament. This year’s event will be held Friday, Sept. 27, at Pala Mesa Resort on Old Highway 395 in Fallbrook.

All the fun starts midday, with check-in at 11 a.m. and shotgun start at 1 p.m. Tournament play is followed by a dinner with awards, a silent auction and an opportunity drawing. A portion of the proceeds benefits D’Vine Path, a local nonprofit and comprehensive program for adults with autism, developmental delays or learning disabilities that provides vocational and life skills in agriculture, hospitality and arts.

The putting contest will be coordinated by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library to benefit the Fallbrook Special Olympics nonprofit organization.

Several sponsorships are being offered, including the opportunity to sponsor a Wounded Warrior to play. All are welcome to attend the dinner and awards banquet for $40 per person. For more information regarding the tournament, to make a donation or sign up to play, contact the Fallbrook Chamber office at (760) 728-5845 or online at http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/09/2019 07:25