Fallbrook Pop Warner receives donations of equipment and medical screenings.

Fallbrook Pop Warner at DICK's Sporting Goods prepares for the upcoming season, including back row, Pop Warner President Rolando Uresti and equipment manager Jason Plouvier; front row, Vince Mendez and Nico Cherevchenko. Courtesy photos

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Pop Warner is in full pre-season swing this June and July. The local offices of Rancho Family Medical Group hosted a free physicals event for the Fallbrook Pop Warner Football and Cheer athletes Saturday, June 22.

Each season Dr. Brandon Miller, Anna Miller, his wife, several friends and family streamline this event to ensure each athlete is healthy enough to compete in their chosen sport.

Laura Cherevchenko, Fallbrook Pop Warner fundraiser, William Atkins, physical therapist with All Star Physical Therapy; Dr. Bob Pace; Dr. Brandon Miller of Rancho Family Medical Group; Zachary Miller, Fallbrook High School student and son of Dr. Brandon and Anna Miller; Dr. Paul Brydon of Scripps Rancho Bernardo and Natalie Peet, Pop Warner cheer director take a photo during a free physicals event for Fallbrook Pop Warner with Dr. Anna Miller of Rancho Family Medical Group; their other son Austin Miller and medical assistants Melinda Petralba and Wendy Miller.

"We just love pulling this together each season for our local PW league," Miller said.

Natalie Peet, Pop Warner cheer director said, "It is so convenient to have this all in one morning. It really helps many families out to just get this done locally. We couldn't appreciate what the Miller's do each season more."

Athletes have their spines checked, are measured and weighed and receive a health check. Paperwork is handed in on the spot and athletes are ready for kick off.

Then on the following day, June 23, Fallbrook Pop Warner was off to DICK'S Sporting Goods for a discount day exclusively for Fallbrook Pop Warner friends and family.

"DICK'S is such an amazing sponsor for our league, not only have they donated $1,600 in cash and product we need, but they extend 20% off to all families so they can suit up their kids for the upcoming season," Rolando Uresti said.

Several Fallbrook families came out to purchase cleats, compression shorts and other needed items to kick off the season.

"Soon, the kids will be taking the fields," Jason Plouvier, Pop Warner equipment manager, said. "And they will be ready thanks to the Millers and DICK'S Sporting Goods."

Submitted by Fallbrook Pop Warner.