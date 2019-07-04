Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Youth Baseball 9U team advances to regionals

 
Last updated 7/8/2019 at 3:50pm

The 9U team includes, from left, Coach Jeremy, Coach Dave, Kevin Kelsey, Teague Lucy, Blake Pecoraro, Caleb Taggart, Ryan Pefley, Ryan Torres, Titus Hansen, Cash Willet, Caleb Way, Mason Mendoza, Jax Sparks, Coach Brandon Way.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Youth Baseball has been a part of the Fallbrook community for 60 years at the Ingold fields.

Almost every child growing up in Fallbrook will become a Warrior when they go to Fallbrook High School; however, this year, there is a group of 8 and 9 year olds who have earned the right to be called "warriors." The Fallbrook Youth Baseball 9U All Star team has finished second in the northern San Diego tournament and advanced to the regionals.

Over eight days, the boys played six games and won four. In every game, they were down but battled back to either win or make it close.

Ryan Torres, Cash Willet and Jax Sparks celebrate after advancing to regionals.

Last Tuesday, June 18, the team was down seven runs and came back to win in a walk off in the sixth inning. On Thursday, June 20, they lost to a team from San Marcos in a walk off in the sixth. Saturday, June 22, their win after being down all game, gave them their ticket to regionals.

In Monday's game, June 24, they beat La Costa, and they got their revenge on San Marcos Tuesday, June 25, winning 7-6. They battled in the championship game Wednesday, June 26, but came up short.

"Other coaches around north county complimented the boys by saying they were scrappy, played with heart and never gave up," Coach Brandon Way said. "Personally, I think it's a blessing to be apart of FYB and to watch these boys grow. They live by two phrases: 'everything has a purpose' and 'attitude is everything.'"

Way said he encourages Fallbrook to take pride in the win and cheer on the boys in regionals.

Submitted by 9U FYB All Star team.

 
