Traut ready for next phase of her volleyball career

Warriors Girls Volleyball star Skyler Traut was recently named one of Fallbrook High's Senior Athletes of the Year.

After three years as a starter on the Fallbrook High School Girls Volleyball team, Skyler Traut will find her next challenge at Ottawa University, which she will be attending on a scholarship.

Traut was selected to the honorable mention team her sophomore year and was named to first team all-league both of the last two years.

This season, she led the Warriors to a 19-18 record that included a loss to Patrick Henry in the first round of the CIF Division II playoffs.

In doing so, Traut racked up quite an impressive list of statistics. She led the team with 116 sets played, 313 kills, a .230 hitting percentage, 37 total blocks, 23 assisted blocks, and 14 solo blocks. She also had 188 digs, 30 serving aces, and 20 assists.

Traut spent her senior season filling a position of need for the Warriors in the middle blocker position, a change from her usual outside hitter role with her club team.

"She played a lot of positions she didn't play in the past," Warriors head coach Chip Patterson said. "She was always consistent. She's a great player. She is going to do well when she gets to college."

For all of her accomplishments, Traut only started playing the sport a couple of years before coming to Fallbrook High.

"I got started in volleyball when I went to a camp in 7th grade," she said. "I liked it a lot so I played for the middle school team, then I started club and high school volleyball. I played on JV my freshman year and was a team captain."

From there on out, it was volleyball for Traut.

"I realized that volleyball was one of my favorite things to do when I joined club ball and met my best friends," she said. "My parents always encouraged me and that's how I knew I could be good one day. Coach Chip helped me to realize how fun volleyball is."

The scholarship from Ottawa University (Surprise, Arizona) was decided upon with the help of Patterson, Traut said, and she was proud of how hard she worked to get the offer.

"I worked very hard to get a scholarship," Traut said. "And I love all the memories I made this season.

"My favorite memories are just being with my best friends. Playing Ramona was always a fun game and coach Chip always pushed us to do great."

Once she gets to Ottawa in late July, Traut plans on studying business, though she said she would consider herself mostly undecided on which direction her career will take her.

Get to know Skyler Traut

Favorite personal accomplishment?

"I got MVP this year."

Favorite team accomplishment?

"Finishing second in the league."

Favorite subject in school?

Art

Favorite Movie?

"The Breakfast Club"