Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Akao, Hasvold to wed

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/15/2019 at 9:54am

Joy Akao and Bret Hasvold are set to wed in Hawaii in September.

FALLBROOK – Chris and Lisa Hasvold of Fallbrook announced the engagement of their son, Bret Hasvold, to Joy Akao, daughter of Randall and Tessa Akao of Hilo, Hawaii.

Akao, a graduate of Point Loma Nazarene University, is an escrow assistant at Corinthian Escrow in Rancho Bernardo. Bret Hasvold graduated from Long Beach State University and is a property manager and Realtor for Pacific Rim Property Management in Poway. The September wedding will take place in Kamuela, Hawaii. The couple will reside in Pacific Beach.

Submitted by Chris and Lisa Hasvold.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/15/2019 12:12