Akao, Hasvold to wed

Joy Akao and Bret Hasvold are set to wed in Hawaii in September.

FALLBROOK – Chris and Lisa Hasvold of Fallbrook announced the engagement of their son, Bret Hasvold, to Joy Akao, daughter of Randall and Tessa Akao of Hilo, Hawaii.

Akao, a graduate of Point Loma Nazarene University, is an escrow assistant at Corinthian Escrow in Rancho Bernardo. Bret Hasvold graduated from Long Beach State University and is a property manager and Realtor for Pacific Rim Property Management in Poway. The September wedding will take place in Kamuela, Hawaii. The couple will reside in Pacific Beach.

Submitted by Chris and Lisa Hasvold.