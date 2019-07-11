Barbara Carole Martin, age 80, died Thursday, Jun 20, 2019 with her loving sons at her side.

Born December 11, 1938 in Birkenhead England, she lived in Fallbrook for over 20 years. She worked her way up from a part time banking teller to vice president and branch manager. She retired in 1997 after more than 30 years in the banking industry.

Known for her fun-loving outlook on life, Barbara Martin was incredibly loyal to her family, her friends, her church and community. Barbara loved Fallbrook and was a longtime member of a number of clubs and groups in the area.

Preceding her journey to heaven are her parents, Joseph and Nesta Tobin, her brothers Peter and Kenneth Tobin of Birkenhead, England and her beloved husband of 41 years, Raymond Martin.

Barbara is survived by her brother, Brian Tobin of Birkenhead, England; sons and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Kim Martin of Panama City, Florida, and Wayne Edwin Martin of Burbank California; grandson and granddaughter-in-law Andrew and Isis Martin; granddaughter and grandson- in-law Christine and Michael Stutz; great-grandson Evan Stutz and great-granddaughter Evelyn Stutz.

A celebration of life service is planned for July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Fallbrook Woman’s Club of Fallbrook, California.

The family suggests memorial donations to the American Cancer Society, 2655 Camino Del Rio N #100, San Diego, CA 92108.

Berry-Bell & Hall Fallbrook Mortuary is handling arrangements.