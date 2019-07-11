Free Rein Foundation to hold movie night

HUNTINGTON BEACH – The Free Rein Foundation will be showing “Secretariat” at their movie night July 11, at 5 p.m. at Huntington Central Park Equestrian Center.

There will be free parking at 6956 Ellis Street, in Huntington Beach. Admission is $5 and will go to the Free Rein Foundation 120 Day Mustang Challenge. Concession and bar will be open and there will be chairs available. For more information, visit http://www.eventbrite.com/e/movie-night-benefiting-free-rein-foundation-tickets-64979517486.

Submitted by Free Rein Foundation.