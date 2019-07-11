Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

Free Rein Foundation to hold movie night

 
Last updated 7/15/2019 at 9:51am



HUNTINGTON BEACH – The Free Rein Foundation will be showing “Secretariat” at their movie night July 11, at 5 p.m. at Huntington Central Park Equestrian Center.

There will be free parking at 6956 Ellis Street, in Huntington Beach. Admission is $5 and will go to the Free Rein Foundation 120 Day Mustang Challenge. Concession and bar will be open and there will be chairs available. For more information, visit http://www.eventbrite.com/e/movie-night-benefiting-free-rein-foundation-tickets-64979517486.

Submitted by Free Rein Foundation.


 
Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

