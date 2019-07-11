Linda Lee Riddle, born in San Gabriel, California, June 21, 1939, passed away after a brief struggle with congestive heart failure, July 3, 2019.

Linda graduated from Arcadia High School in 1957 and married Wilfred Riddle in 1959. She worked as a civilian employee for the US Navy at China Lake and the Army Corps of Engineers in Whittier before the birth of her son.

She and her family moved to Fallbrook in 1975. Besides being a wonderful wife and mother, she committed much of her time and energy to animal rescue, providing a home for nearly 100 cats and dogs over the years. She frequently volunteered at animal shelters and other local charities. Linda also helped her husband run his manufacturing company.

She was widely known for being generous and kind to friends and strangers alike. She never hesitated to go out of her way to help people, and always thoughtfully remembered little things that people liked. She was always motivated by her strong faith in God.

Linda is survived by her husband Will, son Tracy, brother Rick Fricke and brother-in-law David. A private family service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary or Friends of Cats Inc. in El Cajon.