McGuires wed June 8

Kevin and Jessica McGuire were wed at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Turlock.

FALLBROOK – Kevin McGuire, son of Michael and Annette McGuire, and Jessica Jordan, daughter of David and Jeanne Jordan, were married June 8. The ceremony took place at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Turlock, followed by an outdoor reception next to the Merced River, surrounded by walnut groves.

Kevin McGuire, a 2009 Fallbrook High School graduate, as well as his bride, are high school agricultural teachers in the Central Valley. He holds a position as an Agricultural Mechanics teacher and Jessica McGuire specializes in Floriculture and Ag Science. He received his bachelor's degree from Fresno State University and his master's degree from California State Polytechnic University San Luis Obispo. She received her bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University.

The newlyweds will enjoy a two week honeymoon in Hawaii on the islands of Oahu and Maui later this month.

Submitted by Michael and Annette McGuire.