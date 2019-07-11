Time extension granted for The Arbors

A time extension for a Fallbrook subdivision known as The Arbors has been granted.

The tentative map had actually expired in November 2016, but if an application for a time extension is filed prior to the expiration date then the map is still valid contingent upon the time extension being approved.

A request for a six-year time extension was filed in August 2016, in part to obtain compliance with updated stormwater runoff regulations, and the county's Department of Planning and Development Services (PDS) reviewed the time extension request and the progress on the stormwater quality managem...