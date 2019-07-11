Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FBA honors Maldonado and Bonsall Road Station Crew

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/15/2019 at 1:19pm

Fallbrook Beautification Alliance members Jean Dooley, Marta Donovan, Jerri Patchett and Karen Feyler honor Bonsall Road Station Crew supervisor Zeke Maldonado, center.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance recognized Zeke Maldonado, crew supervisor of the Bonsall Road Station, for his work supporting the group's Keeping Fallbrook Litter Free Program.

Marta Donovan, coordinator of FBA's Keeping Fallbrook Litter Free Program, works closely with the Maldonado and the San Diego Department of Public Works, coordinating efforts to maximize resources.

The goal of the program is to engage citizens throughout Fallbrook to clean up areas near where they work or live; however, many of the roadways are too busy or dangerous for FBA volunteers, she sai...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019