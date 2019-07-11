Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Garden club presents awards, installs officers

 
Last updated 7/15/2019 at 1:18pm

Fallbrook Garden Club's new officers are, from left, back row, Gwen McConnaughy as co-president; Terry Derry as recording secretary; Maggie Burnett as programs co-chair; front row, Hanh DeMore as publicity co-chair; Nancy Korchick as treasurer; LeNita Hague and Patty Vasquez as membership co-chairs; Robert Sangster as recording secretary, and not pictured are Sandi LeMasters as co-president; Milly Rosmino as programs co-chair; Marci Eisenstadt as publicity co-chair; Eloine Waltrip as corresponding secretary and Gail Eastman as parliamentarian.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Garden Club ended their 2018-2019 season with awards and installation of officers for 2019-2020.

The awards included California Legislature Assembly Certificate & San Diego County 5th District Certificate for Chamber of Commerce longevity membership, California State Senate Certificate for Outstanding Community Service, Chamber of Commerce Certificate for 26 years of membership, National Garden Club – Certificate of Merit for the "Magic of Color" Horticulture Specialty Flower Show and California Garden Clubs Inc. tied for first place – Horticulture Flow...



Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

