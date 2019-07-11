Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

Brush fire breaks out in De Luz, one structure threatened

 
Last updated 7/16/2019 at 2:02pm

DE LUZ - Cal Fire San Diego reported at 11:24 a.m. Tuesday, July 16 that they were at the scene of a half acre vegetation fire in De Luz.

The agency reported that one structure was threatened by the fire moving at a moderate rate of spread at the 41100 block of De Luz Murrieta Road in De Luz.

By 12:45 p.m., firefighters reported that the forward rate of spread on the fire had been stopped and crews would remain on the scene to mop up and create containment lines.





 
Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

