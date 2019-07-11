Brush fire breaks out in De Luz, one structure threatened

DE LUZ - Cal Fire San Diego reported at 11:24 a.m. Tuesday, July 16 that they were at the scene of a half acre vegetation fire in De Luz.

The agency reported that one structure was threatened by the fire moving at a moderate rate of spread at the 41100 block of De Luz Murrieta Road in De Luz.

By 12:45 p.m., firefighters reported that the forward rate of spread on the fire had been stopped and crews would remain on the scene to mop up and create containment lines.