Brush fire breaks out in De Luz, one structure threatened
Last updated 7/16/2019 at 2:02pm
DE LUZ - Cal Fire San Diego reported at 11:24 a.m. Tuesday, July 16 that they were at the scene of a half acre vegetation fire in De Luz.
The agency reported that one structure was threatened by the fire moving at a moderate rate of spread at the 41100 block of De Luz Murrieta Road in De Luz.
By 12:45 p.m., firefighters reported that the forward rate of spread on the fire had been stopped and crews would remain on the scene to mop up and create containment lines.
